UN to pursue rebels who killed 15 peacekeepers in Congo

BENI, Congo — The United Nations mission in Congo will pursue the Allied Democratic Forces rebels who killed 15 peacekeepers earlier this month, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said Tuesday.

The Dec. 7 attack on a base in eastern Congo was the deadliest single assault on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in nearly 25 years, killing 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers and at least five Congolese soldiers.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix told peacekeepers that the U.N. will protect them and seek justice.

"We have spoken with the Congolese government and we will reinforce our military presence and weapons in the Semuliki region to track down and neutralize the negative groups in eastern Congo," he said. "We know why ADF attacked us, because we disrupted their activity."

The peacekeeping base is about 45 kilometres (27 miles) from the town of Beni, which has been repeatedly attacked by the ADF rebels. The base is home to the U.N. mission's rapid intervention force, which has a rare mandate to go on the offensive against armed groups that number in the dozens in the vast, mineral-rich region.