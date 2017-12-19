Union: Minneapolis officers who shot man were 'heroic'

MINNEAPOLIS — The head of the Minneapolis police union says officers were "heroic" in shooting a man who was slitting his own throat at City Hall

The incident happened Monday in an interview room at the Minneapolis Police Department. Union president Bob Kroll says video of the incident will show the officers tried to deescalate the situation, then had to intervene as the man was intent on taking his life.

The shooting is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. While Kroll declined to talk about the shooting itself, he says the man had just confessed to a shooting and the investigator went to get him water. The investigator returned to find the man harming himself. Kroll says he was cutting his throat with a knife.