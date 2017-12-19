University of Oklahoma regent apologies for anti-gay remarks

OKLAHOMA CITY — A University of Oklahoma regent who likened gay people to pedophiles has made a public apology during an appearance with the leader of an LGBTQ advocacy group and reiterated that he doesn't plan to resign.

Kirk Humphreys said Tuesday that his comments during an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Dec. 10 went "off the rails." Humphreys read from a statement saying he regrets hurting people.

Humphreys says he doesn't plan to resign from the university's board of regents or from the board of Oklahoma City-based utility OGE Energy Corp.

Freedom Oklahoma Director Troy Stevenson says his group will host a community forum with Humphreys at OU in January.