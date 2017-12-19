News / World

Wisconsin Roman Catholic priest tells parish he's gay

In this Dec. 19, 2017 photo provided by St. Bernadette Parish Rev. Gregory Greiten poses for a photo at the Parish in Milwaukee. The Roman Catholic priest was greeted with a standing ovation from parishioners when he told them of his sexual orientation. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Rev. Greiten came out as gay to the St. Bernadette Parish on Sunday, Dec. 17. He then came out in a column in the National Catholic Reporter on Monday. Greiten says he revealed his sexual orientation because he wants to be a role model for others. (St. Bernadette Parish via AP)

MILWAUKEE — A Roman Catholic priest was greeted with a standing ovation from his Milwaukee parishioners when he told them he was gay.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Rev. Gregory Greiten disclosed his sexual orientation on Sunday to the St. Bernadette Parish. He also wrote a column that was published Monday in the National Catholic Reporter.

Greiten says he revealed his sexual orientation because he wants to be a role model for others. He says he's breaking the silence of gay men in the clergy so he could reclaim his own voice.

Greiten wrote that the church's silent stance on gay priests perpetuates toxic shaming and systematic secrecy. He says the church needs healthy role models for priests who are struggling to come to terms with their sexual orientation.

