Woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

The Star Tribune reports that 20-year-old Monalisa Perez pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III.

Court records say Perez told investigators that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. Perez says she fired from about a foot (0.3 metres ) away. Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The couple had a YouTube channel where they posted videos of pranks and stunts.