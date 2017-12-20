10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. TRUMP CHEERS FIRST BIG LEGISLATIVE WIN

The president and fellow Republicans celebrate approval of a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul that he calls an "incredible Christmas gift for hard-working Americans."

2. AFTER CLERIC'S DEATH, STAIN ON CHURCH REMAINS

Cardinal Bernard Law, the former archbishop of Boston who died in Rome at 86, leaves a troubling legacy as a key figure in the clergy sex abuse scandal.

3. 'WE'LL SAVE A LOT. WE DON'T CARE'

Trump threatens to cut off U.S. funding to countries that vote in favour of a U.N. resolution criticizing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

4. TIE DECLARED IN VIRGINIA LEGISLATIVE RACE

It's the latest dramatic twist in a contest likely to decide control of the state House.

5. WHAT'S COMING TO A COMPUTER NEAR YOU

Now that federal telecom regulators have repealed net neutrality, it may be time to brace yourself for the arrival of internet "fast lanes" and "slow lanes."

6. POLAND OVERHAULS JUSTICE SYSTEM

The move comes despite warnings from the E.U. that the legislation breaches fundamental democratic principles — and could lead to unprecedented sanctions.

7. HOW BITCOIN IS SPREADING

A car dealership in suburban Albany has begun accepting the digital currency for purchases.

8. BRITISH PORN SCANDAL CLAIMS ANOTHER VICTIM

Damian Green, a key ally to the prime minister, is ousted after investigators conclude he made misleading statements about pornographic images found on a Parliament computer.

9. WHY 'PURE AS DRIVEN SNOW' IS FAKE NEWS

To form snowflakes, moisture high in the atmosphere is frozen by clinging to particles that may include dust specks or soot. Add germs to that list.

10. GOLD MEDALIST SUES OVER ABUSE