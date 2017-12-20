3 opposition parties in Venezuela blocked from elections
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's pro-government
The all-powerful assembly passed a decree requiring the parties to reapply for legal status after boycotting mayoral elections in early December.
The ban follows up on a threat by socialist President Nicolas Maduro to punish three of the biggest opposition groups and drew swift condemnation within Venezuela and abroad.
Opposition leader Tomas Guanipa said the decree violates the constitution and is designed to block the parties from next year's presidential race, when Maduro is expected to run for a second term.
"These are the desperate acts of a government that uses fraud to remain in power," Guanipa said on Twitter.
Opposition leaders decided to boycott the mayoral elections as a protest of gubernatorial races held two months earlier that they claim were fraudulent. The government-stacked National Electoral Council relocated dozens of voting
Ruling socialist party candidates won 18 of 23 governorships in a surprise victory for a government that has struggled to combat rising crime, malnutrition and medicine shortages.
With little to no opposition participation in the mayoral elections, pro-government candidates won 305 of the 335 races.
"A party that has not participated today cannot participate anymore," Maduro said after casting his ballot in the December election. "They will disappear from the political map."
The latest decree was carried out by the
Venezuela's opposition parties and many foreign governments consider the assembly illegitimate.
The U.S. Embassy in Caracas strongly rebuked the assembly's latest decree.
"The Venezuelan government and its illegitimate National Constituent Assembly are inventing rules as they go," the embassy said on Twitter. "This is not democracy. Differing political views make strong democracies."
Iris Varela, a member of the
Also Wednesday, the assembly dissolved two municipalities controlled by opposition, including one formerly held by Antonio Ledezma, who recently broke house arrest and fled the country.
No date has been date set for next year's presidential election. Maduro hasn't officially announced whether he will run, but many expect that he will seek a second term.