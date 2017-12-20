3rd man killed in train wreck was convicted sex offender

SEATTLE — Authorities have identified the third person killed in the deadly Amtrak derailment outside of Seattle as a man under federal supervision for a child pornography conviction.

The Pierce County coroner's office said Wednesday that Benjamin Gran, 40, of Auburn, Washington, died of multiple traumatic injuries in the train wreck Monday.

Emily Langlie, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle, said the prosecutor was notified Wednesday of Gran's death. Gran had been ordered to a lifetime of supervised release following a felony conviction for child pornography.

Gran had pleaded guilty and served two years in prison before his release in 2015. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Gran died on the maiden voyage of a faster train route between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

Authorities are investigating the wreck and have said that the train was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, derailing south of Seattle and toppling some cars on Interstate 5 below.

Dozens of others were hurt, some seriously.