9-11 event bomb plot suspect pleads guilty in federal court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man accused of helping an undercover FBI agent posing as a terrorist plan a bombing at a 9-11 event has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. attorney's office says Joshua Goldberg entered the plea Wednesday in a federal courtroom in Jacksonville. The 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to attempted malicious damage and destruction by an explosive of a building.

The FBI says Goldberg sent bomb-making plans to an undercover agent who claimed he wanted to bomb a commemoration in Kansas City, Missouri. No bomb was produced.

Goldberg lived in a Jacksonville suburb. He initially caught authorities' attention after online posts calling for an attack on a contest for drawings of the Prophet Muhammad in Garland, Texas.

Prosecutors recommended that Goldberg receive eight years in prison.

