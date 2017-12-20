Activists: Airstrikes in rebel-held Syrian village killed 17

BEIRUT — Syrian activists and rescue workers say that at least 17 people, including women and children, have been killed in airstrikes on a rebel-held village in northwestern Idlib province.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday that the overnight strikes hit a village in southern Idlib. The Observatory says at least four children and two women were among those killed.

The province is a rebel and insurgent stronghold where President Bashar Assad's forces have recently launched an offensive to try and retake Idlib after losing it nearly three years ago.