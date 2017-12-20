AP FACT CHECK: Trump's truth-warp on taxes; Dems drift, too
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — You wouldn't know it from President Donald Trump's rhetoric, but an AP Fact Check notes that the tax overhaul coming into effect is heavily tilted to the rich.
And you couldn't tell from Democrats, but middle-class people are getting a tax cut out of the deal, too.
Lopsided arguments have clouded the overhaul as it took shape over months.
Trump persists in declaring his tax cuts the biggest ever but they are far from that. Ronald Reagan's in the 1980s and tax cuts at the close of World War II are among others that loom larger in history.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
PHOTOS: Vancouver police laud Good Samaritan after Burrard Bridge crash