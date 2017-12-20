News / World

Baltimore's enduring eccentricities shine at Christmas

This Dec. 13, 2017, photo shows Christmas decorations depicting Salie Utz of Utz potato chips, left, and Mr. Boh of National Bohemian Beer in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore. Known as "The Miracle on 34th Street," the dramatically over-the-top decor along a block of row houses is perhaps Baltimore's most beloved seasonal institution, attracting thousands of gawkers each December. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This Dec. 13, 2017, photo shows Christmas decorations depicting Salie Utz of Utz potato chips, left, and Mr. Boh of National Bohemian Beer in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore. Known as "The Miracle on 34th Street," the dramatically over-the-top decor along a block of row houses is perhaps Baltimore's most beloved seasonal institution, attracting thousands of gawkers each December. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE — While Baltimore residents enjoy "The Nutcracker" and other holiday classics, residents of this proudly eccentric city also relish celebrating Christmas in their own unique way.

Film director John Waters is Baltimore's most famously offbeat son. He wraps Christmas lights around an electric chair in his city home and decorates ornaments with the most unattractive photos of his relatives he can find.

The oddball holiday carol called "Crabs for Christmas" gets plenty of airplay, and fire stations set up elaborate "train gardens" with figurines and model trains in a tradition more than a century old.

Fanatical holiday decor along a street of row houses in Baltimore's Hampden neighbourhood is one of the most extravagant light displays anywhere.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular