Bank of Japan keeps easy credit stance as inflation eludes

TOKYO — Japan's central bank has opted to keep its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged.

A statement by the Bank of Japan on Thursday said rising private consumption, exports and business investment were signs that a moderate recovery has taken hold.

The BOJ said it is committed to its 2 per cent inflation target, but deemed inflation expectations to be in a "weakening phase." It said inflation would likely gradually rise thanks to tightening capacity.

It kept its key policy rate at minus 0.1 per cent .