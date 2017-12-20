Banks help stocks higher after Senate passes tax bill
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are slightly higher Wednesday morning after the Senate passed a bill that would cut corporate taxes, with the House expected to approve the measure later in the day. Stocks have climbed in anticipation of the bill's passage. Banks are climbing as interest rates continue to rise and smaller companies are doing a bit better than the rest of the market. Both groups tend to do more business within the U.S. than other companies, and may see a larger reduction in their tax bills as a result.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 2 points, or 0.1
TAX VOTE: The Senate narrowly passed the Republican-backed tax bill after midnight. The House had approved the measure Tuesday afternoon, but will have to hold a second vote to fix a few procedural problems. Investors have sent stocks higher in recent weeks as the bill's prospects improved. It would cut the corporate tax rate to 21
In a note earlier this week, before the bill was passed but after it was largely complete, Barclays analyst Maneesh Deshpande said the bill will reduce the effective tax rate for S&P 500 companies to 20.7
FEDEX FLYING: FedEx raised its annual profit forecast after it said the holiday season, its busiest part of the year, is off to a strong start. The company's fiscal second quarter was better than investors expected. FedEx also said the tax bill could boost its profit this year by $4.40 to $4.50 a share because of changes in its deferred tax liabilities and a reduce tax rate. Its stock climbed $6.01, or 2.5
BONDS: Bond prices fell further. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49
A BAD FIT: Clothing styling service Stitch Fix plunged $2.24, or 9
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $57.66 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 16 cents to $63.96 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.18 yen from 112.94 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1856 from $1.1845.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX dropped 0.7
____
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-
'Unethical and cruel': Elderly couple forced to separate after 73 years, days before Christmas
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?