Choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy for 3 years

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. — State police say a choir teacher at a New Jersey elementary school sexually assaulted a student twice a week for the past three years.

Brian McSee faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment. Authorities say the 53-year-old Port Republic man remains in jail.

It wasn't known Wednesday if McSee has retained an attorney.

Authorities say McSee is the seventh- and eighth-grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School and choir director at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where the child's family attends services.