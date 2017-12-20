Conservation group says Japan aiding in illegal ivory trade

TOKYO — A conservation group says Japan's lax controls over its domestic stock of ivory are encouraging illegal exports to other countries and undermining efforts to end trafficking in elephant tusks.

A report released Wednesday that was compiled with support of the World Wildlife Fund says researchers found antique dealers are buying a large number of elephant tusks that are not registered as required by law.

It says hundreds of ivory items are sold each year by e-commerce sites, often to visitors from other Asian countries such as China.