Egyptian forces clash with militants near Sinai airport

CAIRO — Egyptian officials say security forces have clashed with Islamic militants near the airport of the northern Sinai city of el-Arish, killing five of them a day after a missile hit the facility during a visit by the defence and interior ministers.

The officials said an army captain was killed in Wednesday's fighting in olive orchards near the airport. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The clashes came a day after a missile hit the airport during a previously unannounced visit to el-Arish by Defence Minister Sedki Sobhy and Interior Minister Magdy Abdel-Ghaffar, who is in charge of police.