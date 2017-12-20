EPA says Superfund Task Force left behind little paper trail

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency says an internal task force appointed to revamp how the nation's most polluted sites are cleaned up generated no record of its deliberations.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in May announced the creation of a Superfund Task Force he said would reprioritize and streamline procedures for remediating more than 1,300 sites. In June, the group issued 42 detailed recommendations, all of which Pruitt immediately adopted.

The advocacy group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility quickly filed a public records request seeking the documents used to develop Pruitt's plan.