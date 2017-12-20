Ex-soldiers get bail in murder case after 25 years in prison

ATLANTA — Three former soldiers who have spent more than 25 years in prison for a killing their lawyers say they didn't commit will likely get to spend the holidays with their families.

A judge in Savannah set bail at $30,000 apiece Wednesday for Mark Jones, Kenneth Gardiner and Dominic Lucci. Their lawyers expected them to be freed later Wednesday.

The Georgia Supreme Court last month ruled that the three men are entitled to a new trial because state prosecutors improperly withheld evidence that would have helped their defence . Prosecutors haven't said yet whether they'll retry the case.