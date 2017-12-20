Family of teen who died in football log drill files lawsuit
MINEOLA, N.Y. — The family of a 16-year-old boy who died when a log fell on his head during a preseason high school football drill in suburban New York has filed a $15 million lawsuit.
Joshua Mileto and four other players were carrying a 400-pound log when it fell and killed him.
Newsday reports the lawsuit was filed Wednesday and cites negligence by the Sachem Central School District and Sachem East Touchdown Club Inc.
A district spokeswoman says officials have not received a copy of the lawsuit. An attorney representing the Touchdown Club hasn't returned calls seeking comment.
The teenager's Aug. 10 death led to the removal of the high school's head football coach and an assistant. Experts questioned the wisdom of having teenagers perform an exercise developed for Navy SEALs.
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
