Florida governor: Senator should step down over allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's governor and attorney general are calling on a state senator to resign after an investigation found credible evidence of sexual misconduct.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement Wednesday calling on Sen. Jack Latvala to step down. Attorney General Pam Bondi called for the resignation in an interview Wednesday.

Their announcement came a day after a Senate investigation found it's likely Latvala inappropriately touched a top Senate aide. The report detailed accounts from a former lobbyist who said Latvala offered to support legislation in exchange for sex acts.

The Senate handed over the report to law enforcement. The Senate Rules Committee will discuss whether to recommend action against Latvala, who is also a candidate for governor.