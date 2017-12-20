Florida man gets 3 life sentences for child sexual abuse

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for repeatedly raping a 3-year-old boy and sharing images of the abuse.

The Pensacola News Journal reports a jury found the 22-year-old man guilty on 36 counts of child sex-related charges on Tuesday. Circuit Judge John Miller handed down the life sentences and tacked on an additional 495 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the man filmed and photographed the abuse of the child for about two months in 2016, until his wife found the child porn on his phone and went to police.

She testified during the one-day trial on Tuesday, telling jurors she recognized the boy and her husband in the photos and screenshots.