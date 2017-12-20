Former Brazilian governor turns himself in to police

SAO PAULO — A former mayor and governor of Sao Paulo state has turned himself in to Brazilian police to begin serving a nearly eight-year sentence for money laundering.

Paulo Maluf surrendered Wednesday morning, a day after Supreme Court Judge Edson Fachin turned down Maluf's appeal of his 93-month sentence. Fachin also ruled that the 86-year-old would be stripped of his current congressional seat.

Maluf was sentenced to jail in May for taking more than $15 million in bribes and kickbacks when commissioning the construction of a highway and other projects as mayor of Sao Paulo between 1993 and 1996.