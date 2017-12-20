FSU to use some grand jury ideas after frat pledge death
A
A
Share via Email
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University officials say they will incorporate some of the grand jury's suggestions into reforming Greek life following the death of a fraternity pledge.
The Leon County grand jury said in its report Tuesday that it saw enough evidence for criminal charges in the death of 20-year old Andre Coffey last month but that the investigation is incomplete.
Coffey died Nov. 3 of alcohol poisoning after he was found unresponsive after a party the night before.
Three days after Coffey's death, Florida State suspended its fraternities and sororities.