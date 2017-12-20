Greece: At least 7 injured in migrant detention centre fight

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say at least seven people have been injured in an overnight brawl at an overcrowded migrant detention centre on the island of Lesbos.

Police said Wednesday the fight broke out Tuesday night between Kurdish and Arab men in the Moria camp and lasted for hours, leaving several tents inside the camp burnt.

Island authorities and human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Moria, which has been severely over capacity for several months.