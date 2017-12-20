Gymnast McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse
LOS ANGELES — Olympic gold
Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. The suit also seeks damages from Michigan State University, where the team's doctor, Larry Nassar, worked for decades.
The lawsuit alleges that the settlement was illegal and "for the purpose of silencing a known victim of Nassar."
Maroney says she accepted the settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and sexual abuse. The terms weren't disclosed in court papers.
Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment.
USA Gymnastics didn't immediately comment.
