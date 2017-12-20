INDOT's new mobile app has traffic speeds, travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has a new mobile app that shows current traffic speeds, travel advisories and winter weather road conditions.

The app released this week also has a zoomable, scrollable map-based display; customizable alerts for road closures, construction/maintenance, and accidents; and traffic camera images from metro areas.

INDOT says the app also makes it easy to report roadway hazards, repair needs, and other concerns. Customers can also opt-in to receive email alerts on current and future INDOT construction and maintenance projects.