Inmate sentenced to 123 years for standoff hangs himself

BALTIMORE — A man has hanged himself in his Maryland prison cell after being sentenced to 123 years for holding hostages in a Burger King during a standoff with police.

Twenty-eight-year-old George Johnson was convicted in October of false imprisonment and reckless endangerment for leading police last year on a chase, then holding four people hostage inside a Baltimore Burger King. He had a semi-automatic handgun during the nearly 5 1/2 hour standoff. The hostages included a 7-year-old girl.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced Johnson last week to 123 years.