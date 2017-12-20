Iran sentences former vice-president to 63 years in prison
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency says a former
The sentence against Hamid Baghaei is the longest for a former official in Iran in decades. Tehran's Justice Department says the verdict was reached on Tuesday.
Baghaei was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's
In May, Baghaei applied to run for president but was rejected. He has 20 days to appeal.
The verdict comes against the backdrop of frequent criticism by Ahmadinejad and his allies against the judiciary.
Ahmadinejad on Tuesday called Iran's chief justice, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, "incompetent."