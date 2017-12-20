Iran state TV: 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near capital
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted a town near Iran's capital on Wednesday, according to state television, causing people in buildings to pour out into the streets in fear.
The quake hit Malard, about 40
The quake was felt in several cities in Iran's north, including Tehran. Authorities said rescue teams were sent to site.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, but many people in Tehran and other cities and towns poured into the streets out of fear.
In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.
Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
PHOTOS: Vancouver police laud Good Samaritan after Burrard Bridge crash