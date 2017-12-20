Iran state TV: 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near capital

TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted a town near Iran's capital on Wednesday, according to state television, causing people in buildings to pour out into the streets in fear.

The quake hit Malard, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of Tehran, at 23:28 Wednesday local time. Its depth was 7 kilometres . While Iranian state TV put its magnitude at 5.2, the U.S. Geological Survey later said it was a 5.0 quake.

The quake was felt in several cities in Iran's north, including Tehran. Authorities said rescue teams were sent to site.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, but many people in Tehran and other cities and towns poured into the streets out of fear.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.