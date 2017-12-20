News / World

Judge OKs bail with monitoring for Sarah Palin's son Track

FILE-- In this Sept. 3, 2008 file photo, Track Palin, son of Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is seen during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Police arrested the oldest son of Sarah Palin on charges related to domestic violence for the second time in as many years. Palin was arraigned Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Each of the charges was related to domestic violence, according to court documents.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska judge has approved bail with electronic monitoring for former Gov. Sarah Palin's eldest son after he was charged with assaulting his father, Todd.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports that Track Palin's attorney requested his bail be lowered Wednesday from $5,000.

The judge declined but allowed for electronic monitoring, a mental health evaluation and other requirements.

A police affidavit says the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee told authorities Saturday that her son was "freaking out" and on some kind of medication. Officers said Todd Palin was bleeding from cuts on his head.

The Palins obtained a court order barring Track Palin from having contact with them and their children who live with them. Todd Palin told the court by phone that the family is prepared to re-establish contact.

