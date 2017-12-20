Judge OKs bail with monitoring for Sarah Palin's son Track

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska judge has approved bail with electronic monitoring for former Gov. Sarah Palin's eldest son after he was charged with assaulting his father, Todd.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports that Track Palin's attorney requested his bail be lowered Wednesday from $5,000.

The judge declined but allowed for electronic monitoring, a mental health evaluation and other requirements.

A police affidavit says the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee told authorities Saturday that her son was "freaking out" and on some kind of medication. Officers said Todd Palin was bleeding from cuts on his head.

The Palins obtained a court order barring Track Palin from having contact with them and their children who live with them. Todd Palin told the court by phone that the family is prepared to re-establish contact.

