Jury deliberations resume at FIFA bribery trial
NEW YORK — Jurors have resumed deliberations at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes.
The deliberations were entering their fourth day Wednesday in the corruption case against Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, Manuel Burga, of Peru, and Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil. All have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from the investigation of FIFA, soccer's governing body.
The jury heard former marketing executives
