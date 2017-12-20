Killing of Mexico journalist draws int'l condemnation
ACAYUCAN, Mexico — International condemnation is rolling in over the murder of a journalist in Mexico's Veracruz state, the latest in a wave of killings seen as a crisis for freedom of expression in the country.
The United Nations' human rights agency says in a statement through its Mexico office that the murder of Gumaro Perez "confirms a terrible year for freedom of expression in Mexico."
And the Inter-American Press Society expressed Wednesday its "consternation over the toll of journalists killed this year in the country, most of them with impunity."
The 34-year-old Perez was shot dead by gunmen Tuesday while at a Christmas party at his son's school in the Gulf state of Veracruz. He is at least the 10th journalist slain in the country this year, and the third in Veracruz.
