Macedonia opposition party plans to block borders as protest

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's main opposition party has announced it will hold daily blockades of border crossings this week to protest the recent arrests of more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement in the violent storming of parliament following the election of a new speaker.

Police said VMRO-DPMNE party supporters planned to the Macedonian border with neighbouring Greece from 4-6 p.m. local time (1500-1700 GMT) on Wednesday. Blockades are also planned on the borders with Albania and Bulgaria.

The public prosecutor's office has charged 36 people with posing a "terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security" over the April parliament incursion, which injured more than 100 people. The charges carry a minimum 10-year prison sentence.