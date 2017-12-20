Man convicted of rape, robbery freed over faulty witness ID

NEW YORK — A New York City man who spent more than 25 years behind bars for rape and robbery has been set free.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Wednesday vacated the conviction of Mark Denny because an investigation revealed faulty witness identification.

In 1987, three men forced their way into a Burger King after closing, robbed the store of $3,000 and raped and sodomized an 18-year-old worker.

Denny was arrested in a separate weapons case. The victim identified him in a lineup but gave conflicting statements. Denny was convicted in 1989 and sentenced to 19 to 57 years.