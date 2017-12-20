Markets Right Now: Stock indexes open broadly higher
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and industrial companies.
JPMorgan Chase rose 0.8
The gains came after the Senate passed the Republican-backed tax bill.
Chipmaker Micron jumped 4.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrials rose 71 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.49
