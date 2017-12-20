Meghan Markle joins royal Christmas lunch at palace

LONDON — Actress Meghan Markle has joined her fiance Prince Harry to attend the royal family's pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosts a festive lunch for the family before leaving for her private Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside, about 110 miles (175 kilometres ) north of London, where she spends her holidays.

Press photos show Harry's car arriving at the palace Wednesday afternoon for the event. Harry, 33, was driving, with 36-year-old Markle in the passenger seat by his side.

The couple announced their engagement last month, saying they had met through a mutual friend in 2016. They will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in a highly-anticipated royal wedding.

