Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

___

Dec. 17

The Sun Herald on a new executive director at the tourism bureau for the three coastal counties:

The Coast will begin the new year with a new executive director at Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism bureau for the three coastal counties.

Milton Segarra was chosen by the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast board after several months of searching for just the right person for the job. It sounds like they've found a winner. We certainly hope so.

Segarra ran Meet Puerto Rico, the convention and tourism bureau for the island with a population of 3.4 million. There he was the CEO of a staff of 29 and he oversaw a budget of $6.2 million. He is credited with bringing the bureau into the digital age of marketing and social media. His 30 years of experience includes membership on the board of Destinations International and its finance committee.

He is a Certified Destination Management Executive.

The Coast, primarily a regional destination, has long yearned for a bigger and better piece of the tourism action, wanting to be something more. Segarra could be the person to take us there.

"We took our time with the search to find the perfect candidate to bring the Coast to the next level," Bill Holmes Sr., president of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast board, told the Sun Herald. "Our board is confident that Milton is indeed the best qualified person to accomplish the goals set forth in the Gulf Coast 2020 initiative."

We have overcome a lot. Katrina, The Deepwater Horizon disaster. The Great Recession. But, we're still feeling the after-effects.

So here's one issue Segarra will have to get up to speed on quickly: the $750 million BP settlement for economic damages. Much of that damage was inflicted on our tourism industry. We have to make the case to the Legislature that that money is crucial to help that segment of our economy bounce all the way back.

Time and again we've heard that what the Coast needs is more family oriented attractions. Our casinos have brought us a long way from the pre-casino beach towns of the 1980s. But they are primarily adult attractions. We believe more things there are for the adults to do with their children, the longer they'll stay on the Coast.

We have taken some pretty big steps in that direction with Magaritaville, MGM Park, our youth sports complexes, the Mississippi Aquarium that's expected to open in 2019 and some smaller attractions, such as Big Play. But we have not yet arrived.

There is much competition in this area for tourism dollars and we have to bring our A game to compete. Segarra has a crucial role.

"So much has been accomplished here and I am excited to be part of the team that will move the brand forward and create even greater awareness of all there is to offer along our beautiful Coast," Segarra said after his hiring was announced. We can't wait to hear the details of his plans and learn what we can do to help.

Online: http://www.sunherald.com/

___

Dec. 14

The Commercial Dispatch on a technology education centre being built:

A year after construction started on the $42.6 million Communiversity, the massive manufacturing technology education centre is beginning to take shape and turn heads for those driving past the site along Highway 82.

On Dec. 13, project officials provided an update on the progress on the facility, which should be completed by the end of 2018 and ready for use in the fall of 2019.

Communiversity is funded by local, state and federal funds. The programs will be administered by East Mississippi Community College, which plans to shift its current manufacturing technology classes to the 130,000-square-foot facility.

While the form of the Communiversity is taking shape, the work continues on other aspects that are every bit as vital to the success of the facility. EMCC continues to work to establish a curriculum, identify what it will need to support those classes and locate instructors with expertise in those areas.

While EMCC's current manufacturing technology classes will satisfy many of the needs of industry, the ever-changing landscape of manufacturing requires the school to tailor its programs to the needs of local industry.

As EMCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner noted, the Communiversity must be prepare for "the next generation, equipping industries for their specific needs."

That's a big challenge, one that emphasizes the importance of this unique approach, a collaboration between educational institutions, government entities and, perhaps most important, local manufacturing and industry.

For our local industries, the benefits of Communiversity are obvious: Essentially, it will be a training facility for their workforce.

As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is required. It's worth noting that none of the funding for the construction or operations of the facility comes from these industries. It will be essential they step up in a big way, not only through providing the equipment needed to teach the skills they require, but through support in developing these programs, working closely with EMCC staff.

And, in the uncertain world of education funding, local industry must be prepared to fill the breach in funding that may someday emerge.

A collaboration on a project of this scale cannot be confined to a simple agreement. Just as the needs of industry will certainly change over time, so will the demands on Communiversity.

Industry must be prepared to do its part in meeting those needs.

Just as a building is only as sound as its infrastructure, so is the partnership that has breathed life into this project.

Ultimately the success of Communiversity relies on the strength of these relationships.

Online: http://www.cdispatch.com/

___

Dec. 17

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal of Tupelo on a new statewide effort seeking to give poor Mississippians more access to legal services:

Many poor Mississippians lack access to legal services. And a new statewide effort is seeking to change that, with Lee County and northeast Mississippi serving as models.

Although more than 20 per cent of the state's population lives at or below the poverty level, only one legal services lawyer is available to every 18,000 citizens, as reported by the Daily Journal's Cristina Carreon.

Those residents require legal services for a number of reasons, though some of the needs may not be obvious. When free clinics are offered, the most common cases relate to custody, divorce and guardianships.

For instance, a particular need for legal service is seen with guardianships, so new guardians can enrol their wards in school quickly. This is a bureaucratic hurdle often faced by grandparents who become primary caregivers of their grandchildren.

Such needs are why the state Supreme Court formed the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission in 2006. Its mission was to assist in obtaining legal services for poorer Mississippians.

Thus far, however, northeast Mississippi's first chancery district is the only one in the state that offers free clinics in each of its counties.

Senior Chancellor Jacqueline Mask has worked to expand the program outside her district. And now Mississippi Supreme Court Justice William Waller is working on a statewide initiative to expand the clinics into more counties in other districts.

The free clinics in the first chancery district began in 2013, mainly helping Lee County residents. They were initially partnered with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project, a non-profit legal aid organization. But it has grown through the years with the addition of community meetings and a partnership with the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi.

The clinics expanded into every county in the first district in 2015. Clinics are held at a courthouse at least once a month, and twice in Lee County.

And the service should not be taken for granted. With filing fees and lawyers charging from a few hundred dollars a case to a thousand for cases like guardianship or uncontested divorce, the program provides legal services valued at $90,000 in seven district counties. Lee County is higher at $121,000 per year.

We gladly highlight the efforts of all those who have been involved in these free clinics and salute them for the time and services they have provided through the years to those in need. It is yet another example of northeast Mississippi residents deliberately working together to meet a need in the community.

We are encouraged to hear about efforts to expand such clinics to counties throughout the state, and know those efforts would do well to learn from the fine example set by the first chancery district.