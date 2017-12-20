Missouri tries for world's largest Christmas stocking record
SEDALIA, Mo. — A Missouri city has unveiled a Christmas stocking it hopes will make the cut for the world's largest.
Sedalia's red-and-white stocking was officially measured Tuesday as 177 feet (53.95
The Missouri city's stocking is almost 10 feet (3.05
It's so tall that Sedalia doesn't have a building that's high enough to hang it from, Mayor Stephen Galliher noted.
Sedalia radio show host Charlie Thomas came up with the idea for the giant stocking as a way to promote Community Santa, a local program that gives presents to children during the holidays. He expects verification of the record to take about 12 weeks.
Members of a church sewing group started working on the stocking in early October. About two dozen children helped unroll the stocking for its unveiling, which drew applause from a crowd of roughly 200 people as Christmas music blasted in the arena.
The stocking also drew praise from U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who called it a "Christmas miracle."
"Sedalia's tight-knit community and its abundance of Christmas spirit has made Missouri quite proud of this massive holiday feat," McCaskill said in a written statement.
Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com
