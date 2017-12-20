National guardsman admits threatening Vice-President Pence
A
A
Share via Email
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A National Guardsman has admitted that he threatened to kill
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that William Robert Dunbar pleaded guilty Tuesday. The 23-year-old Berlin, Pennsylvania, man now faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced.
Authorities say Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the
Authorities say Dunbar initially denied making the statement but eventually admitted saying it.
Pence's appearance went ahead as scheduled.
___
Information from: The Tribune-Democrat, http://www.tribune-democrat.com