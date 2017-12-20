Netanyahu ally resigns as coalition whip amid police probe
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — A close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resigned as coalition whip, robbing the embattled Israeli leader of a key ally as the two men face separate corruption investigations.
David Bitan said Wednesday "the situation" is making it difficult for him to serve as chairman, though he will remain a member of parliament.
Police have been questioning Bitan in relation to accusations he promoted the interests of criminals in return for debt relief while he was a municipal politician.
Bitan, who has denied the allegations, has been the driving force behind a legislation drive seen as aiding Netanyahu.
Netanyahu has been questioned in two cases involving possible bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-
'Unethical and cruel': Elderly couple forced to separate after 73 years, days before Christmas
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?