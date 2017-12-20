New York City landlord to pay $8M in tenant-harassment suit

NEW YORK — A major New York City landlord who was accused of bullying tenants out of rent-regulated apartments has agreed to pay them $8 million to settle a lawsuit — while he's in jail after pleading guilty to mortgage fraud.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) on Wednesday announced the agreement with landlord Steven Croman.

Croman's company says in a statement it's pleased to end the case and looks forward to "continuing to provide quality rental housing."

The Democratic attorney general's suit accused Croman of such tactics as sending an intimidating investigator to accuse tenants of living in their homes illegally, aiming to get them to leave and then raise rent.