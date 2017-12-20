Officials claim tax plan could boost Maine tourism industry
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Maine Restaurant Association says the state's tourism industry could improve through deductions included in the Republican tax plan.
MRA representative Greg Dugal tells WCSH-TV the plan would have a 20
Jean Ginn Marvin, of the state Innkeeper's Association, says hotels could use the money on hiring new staff or improving the facility.
She says she met with Republican Sen. Susan Collins to discuss the bill days before the senator gave her support.
The Senate passed the tax bill early Wednesday. The House is expected to back the bill later in the day.
