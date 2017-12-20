Police: Florida man drags officer with his car for half-mile
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Authorities say a man dragged a Florida police officer with his car for a half-mile and led other officers on a high-speed chase that ended in his capture.
Pembroke Pines police said in a news release that 38-year-old Thomas Cabrera was charged with attempted murder for his actions Tuesday.
Police body-camera video shows Officer Jon Cusack reaching into a sitting car in which Cabrera and a woman were suspected of using drugs. The video then shows Cabrera taking off, dragging the 19-year police veteran for a half-mile before Cusack tumbles off.
Authorities say Cusack will survive but has significant injuries.
Cabrera then led police on a 20-mile (
Court records don't list a lawyer for Cabrera.
