Prosecutors seek 15 years for 2nd man in beheading plot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BOSTON — Prosecutors and
Nicholas Rovinski, of Warwick, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston. Rovinski pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy for his role in a plot to kill New York resident Pamela Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015.
Rovinski's sentencing comes a day after 28-year-old David Wright, of Everett, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 28 years in prison. A jury convicted Wright in October after Rovinski testified against him.
Prosecutors say Wright was the "mastermind" of the Islamic State-inspired plot.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Unethical and cruel': Elderly couple forced to separate after 73 years, days before Christmas
-
'Public interest' exists to see Dellen Millard tried for murder again, expert says
-
What to do about screen snooping — whether you're the victim or the culprit
-