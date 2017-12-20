News / World

Prosecutors seek 15 years for 2nd man in beheading plot

FILE - In this June 19, 2015, file, courtroom sketch, David Wright, second from left, is depicted standing before Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell, left, with attorney Jessica Hedges, second from right, and Nicholas Rovinski, right, during a hearing in federal court in Boston. Prosecutors will ask the judge on Tuesday, DEc. 19, 2017, in Boston to sentence 28-year-old Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill Pamela Geller. The plot was never carried out. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File)

BOSTON — Prosecutors and defence attorneys are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Rhode Island man who admitted to participating in a plot to behead a conservative blogger on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Nicholas Rovinski, of Warwick, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston. Rovinski pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy for his role in a plot to kill New York resident Pamela Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015.

Rovinski's sentencing comes a day after 28-year-old David Wright, of Everett, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 28 years in prison. A jury convicted Wright in October after Rovinski testified against him.

Prosecutors say Wright was the "mastermind" of the Islamic State-inspired plot.

