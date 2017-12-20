Prosecutors seek to reinstate charges in 2015 Amtrak wreck

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors are set to argue that criminal charges should be reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania's attorney general on Wednesday is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss the case against Brandon Bostian.

Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit and hurdled off the tracks. Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio traffic and lost his bearings.