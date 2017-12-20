Racing museum launches live video feeds of foaling process
A
A
Share via Email
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in New York has launched a new video project aimed at attracting new fans to thoroughbred racing and offering enthusiasts a rare look behind the scenes.
Foal Patrol is a collection of live web cameras with real-time streams of in-foal mares during their pregnancies. Five live feeds began Tuesday and can be accessed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cameras are at three locations in Kentucky — Claiborne Farm, Three Chimneys Farm and Shawnee Farm — and two in New York — Edition Farm and Old Tavern Farm.
Three additional mares are scheduled to be added in March — at Double Diamond Farm in Florida and at Gainesway Farm and Chanteclair Farm in Kentucky.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Unethical and cruel': Elderly couple forced to separate after 73 years, days before Christmas
-
'Public interest' exists to see Dellen Millard tried for murder again, expert says
-
What to do about screen snooping — whether you're the victim or the culprit
-