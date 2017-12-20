Sea turtle tangled in $53M worth of cocaine rescued by coast guard

A sea turtle was minding its own business when it got stuck in a sticky situation.

It was hopelessly tangled up in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by rope and what looked like a number of floating packages.

The United States Department of Defense released a video showing the U.S. Coast Guard coming to the rescue of this defenseless animal, along with startling information of what was inside.

The debris trapping the turtle was actually 26 bales of cocaine worth about $53 million and they collectively weighed over 800 kilograms.

Luckily, the coast guard's operation had them in the right place at the right time to make the rescue.