Search resumes for missing in deadly Chile mudslide

Mud covers Villa Santa Lucia in Chaiten, Chile, 1270 kilometers (790 miles) south of Santiago, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Officials said the deadly landslide occurred during a heavy rains. (Aton Chile via AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities say improved weather has allowed them to resume searching for eight people missing since a weekend mudslide smashed into a Patagonia town and killed at least 14 people, including a baby.

The head of the Emergency Office of Chile said heavy rains that have been causing flooding lessened Wednesday and workers were able to start searching again.

Ricardo Toro says mud up to 8 metres (26 feet) deep cover some parts of the town of Santa Lucia, which is about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) south of Santiago. The side of a hill collapsed early Saturday and buried 20 of the 200 houses in the town.

