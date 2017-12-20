Search resumes for Mississippian accused of killing, arson

JAYESS, Miss. — Authorities are searching for a Mississippi man who they say shot and killed a neighbour , set two houses on fire, and then vanished into rural south Mississippi woodlands.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler tells local media that the search for 56-year-old Tony Wilson resumed Wednesday morning after being suspended at about 3 a.m.

Butler says the state fire marshal's office is also investigating the burned buildings.

Investigators believe Wilson shot and killed a neighbour , Henry Peavey, in a dispute over a parcel of land.